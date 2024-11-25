Outgoing Port Washington schools superintendent charged with DWI in Sayville

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The outgoing Port Washington schools superintendent was arrested in a drunken driving crash over the weekend that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

It happened Sunday just after 9 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Sayville.

Police say Michael Hynes, 53, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic northbound on Railroad Avenue when police say he attempted to turn left onto Depot Street and crashed into a motorcyclist traveling southbound.

That driver, 63-year-old Alberto Fernandez of Sayville, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hynes was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

He was set to leave the district next month.

