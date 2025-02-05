West NY restaurant owner says fake video of ICE raid at establishment is scaring customers away

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fake video that went viral on social media claiming to show an ICE raid at a New Jersey restaurant has scared customers away from coming to the business.

Elio Barrera, owner of the popular eatery "La Pupusa Loca," told Eyewitness News the clip on TikTok has led their West New York location to bear the brunt of a social media lie.

The video got 1.4 million views across social media.

"It took me by surprise, because a lot of the people that saw the video believed it," Barrera said.

Barrera's family has owned "La Pupusa Loca" for 35 years and its multiple locations have become a favorite for the El Salvadorian community and other immigrants from South America. But now customers are fearful of an ICE raid happening.

"So, you know, it made me upset because it's like this person was I felt wad trying to capitalize off of what we were currently going under with this whole situation," Barrera said. "We're affiliated with the name. So obviously that trauma that it did scare a lot of people and obviously affected us."

Along with Barrera, community leaders say they are disgusted by the video and warn everyone not to believe everything they see on social media.

"We understand that it is a confusing time, and so that's why it's important now more than ever to express to our community the importance of getting informed," Rep. Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Barrera acknowledged the restaurant has seen an 80% drop in customers since the fake video went viral.

Janice Yu has more from Newark.

