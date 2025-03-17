Owner selling popular Irish bar in Bridgeport, Connecticut after serving community for 46 years

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- While St. Patrick's Day calls for celebration, it marked the end of an era for a popular Irish bar that's served the Bridgeport, Connecticut community for 46 years.

John June, the owner of "Mickey's" told Eyewitness News that Monday would be his final St. Patrick's Day serving up food and doling out his charm.

"I feel like I paid my dues," June said. "Paid my dues."

June, 85, has had a buyer lined up to take over the bar's operation, which dates back to 1985. The bar has served as a local gathering spot for bikers, businessmen, teachers, truckers and the city's police and firemen.

"These are the best places here, that have personality inside," said retired Bridgeport Firefighter Luis Rivera. "Everybody - it's the neighborhood and the people that come here that makes up a bar. It doesn't matter about the physical looks."

Joe Szor, a retired Bridgeport police officer, reiterated the same feelings about the bar as Rivera.

"You would walk in this bar and you would see people from all different walks of life," he said. "From firemen, police, average people, even some criminals. But everybody sat here in peace, ate and enjoyed themselves."

June says the sale of Mickey's is in its final stages, but he's not going anywhere. He plans to help the new owner with the transition and try to make sure the look and feel and comradery of this community institution remains unchanged.

"When you come in the people greet you like you've been a part of what's been going in here forever," said Bridgeport city employee Bonita Whitaker. "It's not like they separate. It's no separation."

