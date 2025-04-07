Palestinian-American teen from New Jersey killed in West Bank

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Palestinian-American teenager from New Jersey was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Amer Rabee, 14, from Saddle Brook, was shot along with two other teens.

In a statement, the IDF says its troops fired on three people they identified as "three terrorists who were throwing rocks at a highway with civilian vehicles."

Mourners gathered Sunday for funeral prayers at the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton.

