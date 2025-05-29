Palisades Tahoe: Blue skies, warm weather, unbelievable spring skiing

TAHOE, Calif. -- Palisades Tahoe is celebrating 75 years of unforgettable skiing.

"Opened back in 1949...of course, hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, which truly put this resort and Lake Tahoe skiing on the map," the voice of Palisades' John Haines shares.

And the resort wants that incredible skiing experience to live on past the winter season.

"We are the spring skiing capital. We are one of, I believe, just two ski areas left in California, if not the whole country that is still operating," Director of Snow Surfaces Brendan Gibbons reveals.

"Just the quality of skiing here this late is just superior," Olympic Gold Medalist Jonnie Moseley says.

Stretching the ski season into late spring is possible with cutting-edge snow making and grooming technology.

"The snowmaking that starts us off in the season that gets us going. We have a lot of technology involved in that from the automation to the equipment that allows us to achieve the right product and in the right volume," Gibbon explains.

With a solid snow base in place, the veteran grooming team uses snowcats equipped with LIDAR to create the perfect "corduroy" surface.

"In a nutshell, we're improving the slope...creates a better experience for the skier," Gibbons says. "Leave the best surface out there seamless from pass to pass."

To close out the spring season, Palisades Tahoe hosted the 33rd annual Cushing Crossing, the ultimate pond skimming event.

"Strap skis on, get a helmet on for safety, a life vest as well, just in case you don't make it across it. Pray that you're going to make it across at the right balance and the right speed," commentator Chris "Uncle E" Ernst says. "It's nothing but a good time."

"It's all costumes, all fun, all unexpected. Who makes it? Who doesn't make it?" spectator Laurie adds.

"It's like the Imagination Olympics," Moseley says with a smile. "I think it's going to be a typical, beautiful day and a celebration to close out the season."

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Palisades Tahoe website.

