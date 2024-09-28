Queens DA paralegal accused of plot to blow up migrant shelter because of the noise

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A paralegal for the Queens District Attorney's Office could be going to prison - accused of a plot to blow up a migrant shelter.
Police say Derek Klever, 27, threatened to blow up the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst because of the noise. A complaint said he was fed up with migrants 'having a party at 8 in the morning.'
A search of Klever's home nearby turned up evidence he was building a device that combined fireworks and nails.
Klever was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on charges of making a terroristic threat, and criminal possession of a weapon.
He has been fired.
