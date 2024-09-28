  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Queens DA paralegal accused of plot to blow up migrant shelter because of the noise

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, September 28, 2024 4:04AM
Paralegal for Queens DA accused of plot to bomb migrant shelter
Police say Derek Klever, 27, threatened to blow up the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst because of the noise.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A paralegal for the Queens District Attorney's Office could be going to prison - accused of a plot to blow up a migrant shelter.

Police say Derek Klever, 27, threatened to blow up the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst because of the noise. A complaint said he was fed up with migrants 'having a party at 8 in the morning.'

A search of Klever's home nearby turned up evidence he was building a device that combined fireworks and nails.

Klever was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on charges of making a terroristic threat, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He has been fired.

ALSO READ: What is Mayor Eric Adams charged with? Read the indictment

Lauren Glassberg unpacks the 57-page federal indictment against Mayor Eric Adams.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW