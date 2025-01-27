Parrot worth $7K stolen from pet store in Saddle Brook, New Jersey: police

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say they are searching for a man who stole a parrot from a bird store in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, last week.

Video showed the parrot being taken after the suspect asked to see an African Grey parrot at Birds by Joe 2.

Police say the clerk put the parrot in a cage to show the man, but then he grabbed the cage and ran out of the store.

The parrot is valued at around $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 201-587-2940.

