2 firefighters injured, 14 residents displaced by house fire in Paterson

Friday, July 4, 2025 11:35PM
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured during a house fire that has displaced more than a dozen residents in Paterson, New Jersey.

Paterson's fire chief said they received a call about the fire after 5 p.m. on Friday.

About 80 firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

The damage has been contained to two homes.

The fire chief said two firefighters were injured, and roughly 14 residents were displaced.

Fortunately, none of the residents were injured.

It's unclear which home the fire started in.

The cause is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

