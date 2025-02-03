59-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver while clearing snow in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Paterson on Monday morning.

It happened near 135 Alabama Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The 59-year-old victim was apparently cleaning snow off his car when he was struck.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

