Driver arrested after 59-year-old man struck, killed while clearing snow in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man who they say was wanted for a deadly hit and run in Paterson on Monday morning.

It happened near 135 Alabama Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The 59-year-old victim, later identified as Abel Herrera, was apparently cleaning snow off his car when he was struck.

Police arrested 21-year-old Shakim Adams of Paterson who was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said.

The impact threw him into the air and he was left on the street.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Officials say Herrera lived just across the street with his wife who was in the car and saw it all unfold.

The car involved was so close to the parked cars that the side-view mirrors of two other vehicles were ripped off.

