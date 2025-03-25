Robbers targeting delivery drivers in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson Police are investigating robberies of food delivery drivers on three consecutive nights in different sections of the city.

The crime spree began on Friday (3/21/25) when a man wearing all black and a face mask held up a delivery person in the 200 block of East 28th Street. The robbery happened just after 8:00 p.m. Investigators said the suspect had a gun and demanded money. He got away with $2,900 in cash and the food order.

The next night (3/22/25), another delivery driver was targeted at Main and Roberts Street around 8:30 p.m. In this instance, investigators said 5 or 6 masked suspects, one possibly armed with a gun and another with a large knife, took $500 in cash, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the food order.

Another robbery unfolded around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night (3/23/25) when four bandits attacked a delivery driver in the vicinity of Martin Street and Cedar. The victim was struck with a firearm and then assaulted again as the driver tried to escape. The suspects ran off empty-handed.

Investigators are trying to determine if the same people are involved in the robberies.

In the meantime, police are reaching out to local restaurants to discuss safety measures for their drivers. Officers are providing guidance on best practices to help prevent these crimes and ensure the safety of those making deliveries.

The Paterson Police Department is urging businesses and drivers to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and take necessary precautions when making deliveries.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Paterson Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. which is investigating the incidents.

