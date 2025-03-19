Homicide investigation underway after woman shot and killed in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Paterson after a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound.
Police responded to the area of 27th Street and 19th Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found the unidentified woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead.
The mayor told Eyewitness News her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to reach out at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.
Few other details were released.
