Homicide investigation underway after woman shot and killed in Paterson

According to the mayor of Paterson, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the mayor of Paterson, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the mayor of Paterson, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the mayor of Paterson, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Paterson after a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the area of 27th Street and 19th Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead.

The mayor told Eyewitness News her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to reach out at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Few other details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.