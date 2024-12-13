PATH fares will increase 25 cents to $3 effective January 12

The Port Authority Board also increased tolls by 25 cents for its Hudson River bridge and tunnels

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Port Authority Board on Thursday increased PATH fares by 25 cents from $2.75 to $3 effective on January 12 - the first increase since October of 2014

However, the Port Authority will offer a 50% discount program for riders with disabilities starting in the summer of 2025.

Officials say riders will be able to apply for the reduced fare program beginning in spring 2025.

"We deeply value the dedication of advocates and community partners who have collaborated with us to turn this effort into action," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "This program represents meaningful progress toward making the PATH system more accessible and equitable for all riders, particularly those who rely on public transit as a lifeline."

The Port Authority Board also increased tolls by 25 cents for its Hudson River bridge and tunnels effective on Jan. 5, followed by additional 25-cent increases between 2026 and 2028, in addition to automatic toll hikes based on inflation.

Drivers currently pay $15.38 during rush hour to use any of those river crossings.

Discounts for E-ZPass users will remain in place, but certain discounts for truck drivers will be discontinued in July 2025.

To support proposed higher wages for the lowest-paid airport workers, the Port Authority is allowing airport concessionaires to raise their prices to a maximum of 15% above the local, off-airport street prices. Shops are currently capped at 10% above local businesses.

