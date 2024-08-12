Man critically injured in hit-and-run in Midtown

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck in an apparent hit and run accident overnight Monday.

The victim was found in Midtown on Eighth Avenue at West 49th Street just after 2:45 a.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with critical injuries.

A vehicle with three occupants left the scene.

Police were reportedly scowering the area for the car.

