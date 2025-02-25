Two injured after being struck by vehicle in the Bronx, police say

BRONX (WABC) -- Two people were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to Metcalf Ave & E 172nd St, in the Soundview section of the Bronx where they found two people who were struck by a vehicle.

Police said both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Jacobi.

One person is in critical condition and the other is expected to survive, police said.

Police said the vehicle remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

