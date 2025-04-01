Pennsylvania woman accidentally donates jacket to charity with $2.5M winning lottery ticket inside

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman found out she won the lottery -- and then realized she lost the ticket after leaving it in an old jacket that she donated to charity.

The winning lottery ticket is worth $2.5 million.

Mildred Simoneriluto says she bought the ticket at a grocery store last May.

Two weeks later, she discovered she had won but couldn't find the ticket.

That's when she remembered she had placed it inside a jacket that she donated to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The organization donates clothing around the world, so that jacket could be anywhere.

Pennsylvania lottery officials told Simoneriluto she must have the ticket in person to claim the jackpot.

It expires on May 8.

