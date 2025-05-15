Four people killed in fiery crash on Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Four people were killed after an accident on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester on Wednesday night.

Cell phone video shows the fiery aftermath of the two-car crash in New Castle.

Officials say a van was traveling southbound, crossed the center median and entered the northbound lanes, hitting a car.

Three people in the van were killed.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the van is in critical condition.

