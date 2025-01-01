Two people shot in Brooklyn on New Year's Eve; suspects fled in vehicle, police say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two people were shot on New Year's Eve in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, according to police.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. at 105-19 Flatlands 4th Street, police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in the head and foot and a 44-year-old was shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police said two men a 20-year-old and 25-year-old were also struck in the face with a firearm.

All victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The 2 male suspects wearing ski masks fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

