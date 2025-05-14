Person of interest in custody in deadly stabbing on MTA shuttle bus in Brooklyn

Man dies after being stabbed on MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Man dies after being stabbed on MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Man dies after being stabbed on MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Man dies after being stabbed on MTA bus in Brooklyn.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A person of interest was picked up in Sunday's fatal stabbing on a Brooklyn shuttle bus and is being questioned.

Surveillance video recovered from the bus, which provided a clear image of the suspect, was instrumental in the apprehension.

(Video in media player is from a previous report.)

Alvin Francis, 41, was killed after an apparent dispute over a seat.

Police say it happened on the J90 shuttle on Etna Street and Crescent Street in Cypress Hills just before 2 p.m.

Francis was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A camera on a nearby home captured the sirens wailing when the stabbing occurred. Neighbors were also heard screaming.

"It was just like screams. Like, very loud. Like if you hear it, you would obviously want to know what happened," said Julia Vargas.

12-year-old Julia peeked out and saw an ambulance rushing away from the stopped bus with a patient inside.

The bus that became a crime scene was a J90 shuttle bus, replacing the J train on weekends. Esmeralda Ortiz says she usually chooses the bus over the train because it feels safer.

"But now, no -- I'm scared to take the bus because you never know, like what can happen. And I'm with my two kids by myself. I feel like it's not safe," Ortiz said.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.