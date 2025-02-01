Medical plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia kills 7 people, including child and mother

Authorities couldn't yet say why the jet carrying 6 people crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- Authorities continue to search for answers after a small medical transport plane carrying six people, including a pediatric patient and her mother, went down in a fiery crash near a busy Philadelphia mall.

A person in a car was the seventh fatal victim of the fiery crash, authorities said Saturday, as investigators sifted through burned cars, damaged homes and charred debris for clues to determine why the aircraft plummeted shortly after takeoff.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia around 6:10 p.m. on Friday after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, authorities said.

All six people on board, including the girl, her mother and four crew members, were killed in the crash, according to Philadelphia's Mayor's Office.

The medical transport jet was in the air less than a minute before it plunged to the ground, the National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday evening.

"This was a high-impact crash and the plane is highly fragmented. There is substantial impact on the entire community," said NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy.

The crash claimed at least seven lives and injured another 19 people following an explosion that sent debris flying down the block.

"The debris is scattered. It is very dangerous, and so I encourage everyone to stay out of the accident site. It's very dangerous," Homendy noted.

Adam Thiel, the city's managing director, said it could be days - or longer - until officials are able to fully count the number of dead and injured across a sprawling impact area in a densely populated residential area.

There are "a lot of unknowns about who was where on the streets" when the plane crashed, and it is possible that the casualty figures will grow, Thiel said.

The crash scene was at least four to six blocks, and authorities were working to assess the damage, including going house to house to inspect the dwellings, Thiel said.

Moment of impact: Plane crash caught on multiple videos in Northeast Philadelphia

Where was the plane going?

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said all six victims on the plane were from her country. In a statement on the social media platform X, she mourned their deaths.

"Consular authorities are in constant contact with the families; I have asked the Foreign Affairs Secretary to support whatever is needed. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends," she said in Spanish.

Of the six people on board the medical transport jet, one was a child who had just completed treatment at Shriners Children's Philadelphia hospital, one was her mother and four were crew members, officials said.

A hospital spokesperson said the girl spent four months there receiving life-saving treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico. Shriners officials said they couldn't give details about the girl or her family because of patient privacy rules.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we're thankful to the first responders for their quick action," Shriners said in a statement.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in the statement. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego, was to have been the flight's final destination after a stop in Missouri.

Video shows vehicles and other debris on fire after plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

What we know about injuries

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response. Vehicles, homes and even people in the area could be seen on fire.

"It was just horrific. I was just driving down the street, coming to Wendy's and I just saw a plane basically hit the building and it exploded. The sky lit up and I pulled over and basically, it was just real bad around here," said one witness, who described the incident as "earthquakish."

"We heard an explosion and then saw the aftermath of flames and smoke. Common sense told me that I should not get close to it," added witness Jimmy Wiess, who was in the area looking for a spot to have dinner.

WATCH: Witness describes horrific scene, seeing woman on fire

The Learjet took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

Audio recorded by LiveATC captured an air traffic controller telling "Medevac Medservice 056" to turn right when departing. About 30 seconds later, the controller repeats the request before asking, "You on frequency?" Minutes later the controller says, "We have a lost aircraft. We're not exactly sure what happened, so we're trying to figure it out. For now the field is going to be closed."

Michael Schiavone was sitting at his home nearby when he heard a loud bang and the house shook.

"There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second," he said.

ABC News

A doorbell camera captured video of the plane plunging in a streak of white and exploding as it hit the ground.

"All we heard was a loud roar and didn't know where it was coming from," said Jim Quinn, the doorbell's owner. "We just turned around and saw the big plume."

"It was a big ball of fire that went up into the sky and the whole gas station just started shaking. Little debris and stuff was flying so I tried to keep the door shut and not let customers out until the debris was gone," said Mikey, who works at a gas station near the crash site.

"Once I saw the big ball of fire, I came outside and started seeing a bunch of plane pieces. It looked, honestly, like a human foot or something and a shoe still on the side of the street,' he added.

First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account, "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Immediately after the crash, the FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to "an aircraft incident."

Videos posted to social media show fiery scene after plane crash in Philadelphia

Expert weighs in

Ron Alvarado, a former Marine One commander and pilot, said medical transport flights can be grueling. "This type of a mission can be very challenging because the days can be long," he noted Alvarado.

He said evidence, along with videos of the crash, will be crucial in learning more about what happened.

"It's going to be critical to obtain all these videos, any transmissions coming from the aircraft, air traffic control. Every piece of information related to this event will be utilized," Alvarado added.

Capt. Ron Alavarado, former Marine One commander and pilot, spoke to Action News

The crash came just two days after the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided in midair in Washington, D.C., with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers. There were no survivors in that crash.

"You don't want to think the worst things, but obviously it is very concerning to have two aviation disasters so close together when we haven't had one in quite some time. So it's very concerning, for sure," said Wiess.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker gives update after small plane crash

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

