According to the FAA, a Learjet 55 was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down.

Pediatric patient among 6 people on plane that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A small medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, went down in Philadelphia on Friday, in a fiery crash near a busy mall.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

There is no official word yet on the number of injuries or deaths.

Moment of impact: Plane crash caught on multiple videos in Northeast Philadelphia

Multiple cameras captured the plane crash and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

Where was the plane going?

The jet was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down.

In a statement, Shriner's Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we're thankful to the first responders for their quick action," Shriners said in a statement.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in the statement. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

Video shows vehicles and other debris on fire after plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Video shows vehicles and other debris burning on the ground after a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

Speaking at a news conference shortly after 8:30 p.m., Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said officials could not yet provide a number of fatalities.

"So right now we're just asking for prayers," she told reporters.

The Philadelphia Fire Department advised residents to avoid the area of Calvert and St. Vincent streets.

Mayor Parker urged residents not to touch any debris and to call 911. A shelter is available for residents at Samuel Fels High School located on the 5500 block of Langdon Street, the mayor said.

Roosevelt Blvd. closed between Rhawn St & Tyson Ave

What we know about injuries

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response. Vehicles, homes and even people in the area could be seen on fire.

"It was just horrific. I was just driving down the street, coming to Wendy's and I just saw a plane basically hit the building and it exploded. The sky lit up and I pulled over and basically, it was just real bad around here," said one witness, who described the incident as "earthquakish."

"We heard an explosion and then saw the aftermath of flames and smoke. Common sense told me that I should not get close to it," added witness Jimmy Wiess, who was in the area looking for a spot to have dinner.

Action News has learned several people in the immediate area were taken to the hospital with various burn injuries.

Temple University Hospital told ABC News it had received six patients hurt in the crash, although it was not clear if they were in the plane or people who were on the ground.

WATCH: Witness describes horrific scene, seeing woman on fire

Witness describes horrific scene, seeing woman on fire after plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Three of those patients were treated and released and three remain hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

ABC News

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said none of its patients were onboard the plane and the flight was not affiliated with its hospital.

Officials also told Action News that at least one firefighter was hospitalized for a breathing issue.

Witness described moment of plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Fireball caught on video

A doorbell camera captured footage of the plane plunging in a streak of white and exploding as it hit the ground near the Roosevelt Mall.

"All we heard was a loud roar and didn't know where it was coming from. We just turned around and saw the big plume," said Jim Quinn, the owner of the doorbell camera.

"It was a big ball of fire that went up into the sky and the whole gas station just started shaking. Little debris and stuff was flying so I tried to keep the door shut and not let customers out until the debris was gone," said Mikey, who works at a gas station near the crash site.

"Once I saw the big ball of fire, I came outside and started seeing a bunch of plane pieces. It looked, honestly, like a human foot or something and a shoe still on the side of the street,' he added.

First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joined a second press conference held after the crash and started by saying, "Tonight we saw the best of Philly. We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another."

The Governor reiterated the mayor's gratitude to the Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Police Department for their work.

There are 45 state troopers on the ground in Northeast Philadelphia, 25 members of PennDOT, members of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Authority and members of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Governor Shapiro said he spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who offered his full support to Northeast Philadelphia and has dispatched four members of the FAA and four members of the NTSB to the scene.

Gov. Josh Shapiro gives update on deadly Philadelphia plane crash

President Donald Trump released this statement on his Truth Social account, "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Immediately after the crash, the FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to "an aircraft incident."

Massive emergency response

A continuous stream of police vehicles and fire trucks initially poured into the scene, taking over business parking lots as emergency responders to the crash and fire directed people away and set up a perimeter stretching blocks in each direction.

Videos posted to social media show fiery scene after plane crash in Philadelphia

Numerous videos posted to social media showed the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

Within about an hour, the cry of sirens and shouted orders had faded into relative quiet at the edges of the closed-off area, and darkness settled in as drivers passing by peered out trying to see what was happening.

Expert weighs in

Ron Alvarado, a former Marine One commander and pilot, said medical transport flights can be grueling. "This type of a mission can be very challenging because the days can be long," he noted Alvarado.

He said evidence along with videos of the crash will be crucial in learning more about what happened.

"It's going to be critical to obtain all these videos, any transmissions coming from the aircraft, air traffic control. Every piece of information related to this event will be utilized," Alvarado added.

Capt. Ron Alavarado, former Marine One commander and pilot, spoke to Action News

The crash came just two days after the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided in midair in Washington, D.C., with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers. There were no survivors in that crash.

"You don't want to think the worst things, but obviously it is very concerning to have two aviation disasters so close together when we haven't had one in quite some time. So it's very concerning, for sure," said Wiess.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker gives update after small plane crash

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

