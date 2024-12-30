Beloved Italian restaurant serving up food in West Village for 3 decades set to close its doors

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Italian restaurant, considered a staple in the West Village community, is closing out three decades of deliciousness on New Year's Eve.

Piccolo Angolo, with its 44 seats, has been a destination for Italian food in the West Village since 1992.

Twenty years ago, Eyewitness News featured it in one of our first Neighborhood Eats segments.

The restaurant made you feel like part of the family, in part, because of the charming owner.

Renato Migliorini held court outside and inside.

When Migliorini passed, his kids Peter and Maria took over.

"This was his legacy, this is something he started, he wanted to keep it going so Peter and I tried. We kept it going for 10 long years after he passed away," Maria Cintron said.

She has always been front of house, and Peter learned to cook early on

"I started working here when I was 19, and I'm 52 now," Peter Migliorini said. "A lifetime in that kitchen."

He's cooking up his father's family recipes from Ligoria.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg said her family was long-time customers.

Peter and Maria say they are going to miss everyone, including the customers.

"It's the circle of life. My dad opened this place in 1992," Migliorini said. "This wasn't his first restaurant. And we're going to go figure something out and do something special again, somewhere else."

Rising rents and the costs of running a restaurant became too challenging at this location. The last meal here will be served New Year's Eve.

"We're going to go out with a big bang... see if everyone is around and can stop in and see us and then I'm really going to cry," Cintron said.

