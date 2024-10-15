Pier 97 makes grand opening at Hudson River Park after years of anticipation

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- After years of anticipation, a brand-new waterfront park officially opened in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday morning.

Officials with Pier 97, located in Hudson River Park, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the public to its new space.

The waterfront park includes a large playground for children with a 26-foot-high rope climbing structure, athletic field, sloping lawn, elevated walkway with seating, all-ages slide and walking promenade.

Another feature of the park is the sunset deck which offers fantastic views of the Hudson River and the 16,000 flowers and plants.

"Hudson River Park is about all of us," said Hudson River Park President and CEO Noreen Doyle. "It's about the people who envision the park and fought for it and who still fight for it."

The conversation to revitalize Pier 97 started over 20 years ago. In the 1980s, the waterfront was a barren landscape surrounded by barbed wire, crumbling piers, parking lots and decaying warehouses.

The city spent $18 million 15 years ago to rebuild the pier's structure followed by the $40 million for the design of the park.

The park was originally planned to open in 2002 but had to be pushed back to 2024.

