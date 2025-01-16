Pixar releases trailer for its first-ever original series 'Win Or Lose'

Here's our first look at Pixar's original series, "Win Or Lose." The show, which centers around a championship softball game, premieres on Disney+ Feb. 19.

Pixar Animation Studios has released the trailer for its new series "Win Or Lose."

Will Forte, Rosie Foss, Josh Thomson, Milan Elizabeth Ray, Rosa Salazar, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Jo Firestone, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Rhea Seehorn all lend their voices to the show.

According to the official synopsis, "Win Or Lose" will feature "the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game-the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire."

The series is written, directed and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates.

"I played softball growing up," said Hobson. "Inspired by that experience, we felt fast-pitch softball was the perfect backdrop for the show. There are so many facets to playing sports that I love-it can bring out the best and worst of a person, the calmest person can lose their temper. And when it comes to winning and losing-the consequences are nothing, and yet, they're everything. We really felt like it was the best arena for the themes we loved."

Yates and Hobson both worked on "Toy Story 4" for Pixar and would have lots of discussions about things going on in the film and in life.

"We realized that our own experiences that we bring to the table change our perception of an event. We wanted to tell a story that illustrated all of that," Yates said.

"Win Or Lose" premieres February 19 on Disney+.

