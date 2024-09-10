Atlanta airport incident: Delta plane knocks tail off another in taxiway collision, airline, FAA say

ATLANTA -- No one was injured Tuesday morning, after two planes collided at the Atlanta airport, airline officials said.

A Delta Airbus A350 that was preparing for departure to Tokyo's Haneda airport clipped the tail of an Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900, about 10:10 a.m. EST at the intersection of two taxiways at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The tail of the Endeavor Air Flight 5526 plane, which was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana, was knocked off, officials said.

No one was injured.

The airbus, Flight 295, taxied back to the gate, and the passengers on the regional jet were bused back to the terminal.

Delta is working with the passengers involved.

Endeavor Air, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, according to its website.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

