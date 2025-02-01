Medical transport plane carrying child, mother crashes near Philadelphia mall in fiery explosion

The Learjet 55 crashed after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

There were reportedly six people on board when a Philadelphia plane crash happened near the Roosevelt Mall on Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA -- A small medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, went down in Philadelphia on Friday, in a fiery crash near a busy mall.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

There is no official word yet on the number of injuries or deaths.

Speaking at a news conference Friday evening, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said officials could not yet provide a number of fatalities. "Right now, we're just asking for prayers," she told reporters.

Several homes and vehicles were impacted by the crash, said the mayor who urged residents to stay away from the scene.

VIDEO: Moment of impact caught on camera after plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Multiple cameras captured the plane crash and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

In a statement, Shriner's Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

"At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in the statement. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

The air ambulance was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, according to Flight Radar24 data.

"I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement Saturday. "The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends."

VIDEO: Destroyed vehicles, other debris seen after plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Video shows vehicles and other debris burning on the ground after a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response.

"We heard a loud explosion and then saw the aftermath of flames and smoke," eyewitness Jimmy Weiss told local ABC station WPVI near the scene.

He added, "It felt like the ground shook .. it was a loud boom. It was startling."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the scene Friday night with additional team members expected to arrive Saturday.

Temple University Hospital told ABC News it had received six patients hurt in the crash, although it was not clear if they were in the plane or people who were on the ground.

Three of those patients were treated and released and three remain hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

Speaking at a follow-up press briefing Friday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said dozens of state troopers and other state personnel were on on hand to offer help and praised local responders and community members.

"We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another," he said.

In a statement posted to social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Immediately after the crash, the FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to "an aircraft incident."

The FAA had initially reported there were two people on board the aircraft but later corrected that report.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

