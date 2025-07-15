Jess talks 'Paradise' connections, love triangle shocker on 'Playing The Field'

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk about the change in dynamics as the men hand out the roses this week on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Couplings change and new contestants make their way to the beach. Parisa shakes things up between Brian and Zoe, and Alli Jo tries her best to establish a relationship.

Later, Jill and Susie from Clayton's season deal make new connections as the latter deals with a not-so-old heartbreak.

Also, Gina spoke with Jess about her relationship with Spencer and her time on the show so far. You won't want to miss this new interview!

Stay with us as we preview Tuesday's big arrival of "The Goldens" to the beach!

