Police: 4 hurt in gun battle outside New Jersey party venue

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gun battle outside a party venue in New Jersey left four people hurt.
Police say a fight erupted around 11 p.m. Saturday as people left a gathering at Palmetto Venues in Verona. Bullet markers indicate a barrage of at least 36 shots.
First responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital on their own before police arrived.
Police have no arrests at this time.
----------
