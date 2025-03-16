Police: 4 hurt in gun battle outside New Jersey party venue

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gun battle outside a party venue in New Jersey left four people hurt.

Police say a fight erupted around 11 p.m. Saturday as people left a gathering at Palmetto Venues in Verona. Bullet markers indicate a barrage of at least 36 shots.

First responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital on their own before police arrived.

Police have no arrests at this time.

