Brewster blaze: Police arrest suspected apartment fire arsonist after confession

BREWSTER, New York (WABC) -- A suspected arsonist has confessed to setting a fire at a three-story apartment building located in the village of Brewster in Southeast, NY, police say.

On June 11, first responders arriving at 8 Old Route 6 found a three-story, ten-unit apartment building actively burning.

The structure was seriously damaged, and multiple families lost their homes and personal belongings.

During an interview with police, building tenant Brian Cronin, 43, of Southeast, NY, confessed to intentionally setting the fire in his apartment.

Cronin was arrested on arson charges and remanded to Putnam County Jail.

Police say the investigation into the fire's cause remains ongoing.

