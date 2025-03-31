Police: Group broke windows of NYPD vehicles with traffic cones in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The search is on for a group who damaged three NYPD vehicles in Queens.

It happened just after midnight Sunday by Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Most of the suspects were wearing masks. Police believe they came from a car meetup. They are also accused of driving their own cars recklessly.

