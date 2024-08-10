Police looking for 6 people wanted in connection with Columbia University admin's home vandalism

Police said two individuals entered the vestibule of the house while throwing red paint and a box of insects including crickets and mealworms on the floor.

Police said two individuals entered the vestibule of the house while throwing red paint and a box of insects including crickets and mealworms on the floor.

Police said two individuals entered the vestibule of the house while throwing red paint and a box of insects including crickets and mealworms on the floor.

Police said two individuals entered the vestibule of the house while throwing red paint and a box of insects including crickets and mealworms on the floor.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for 6 people wanted in connection with the vandalism of a Columbia University administrator's home in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Heights home belongs to COO (Chief Operating Officer) Cas Holloway.

Officers received a call just after 5 a.m. of people vandalizing a home. The caller told police he heard noises around 3 a.m.

Police said two individuals entered the vestibule of the house while throwing red paint and a box of insects including crickets and mealworms on the floor. Another individual hit the glass of the lobby door with a hammer, police said.

Several other individuals caused damage to the front of the building by throwing paint on the building and sidewalk, police said.

Red triangles were also painted on the home, which Jewish advocates have said are symbols used by terrorists to mark targets they want to take out.

All of the individuals fled the scene in an unknown direction.

"This is to me an attack on all of New York," said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "The antisemitism is the canary in the coalmine. Not too far behind, are attacks on other groups of people and democracy itself."

Flyers were also left in front of the building which criticized Holloway over his handling of the protests that plagued the university's campus earlier this year.

"Columbia unequivocally condemns vandalism, threats, and personal attacks," a Columbia University spokesperson said in a statement. "Anyone engaging in such activity will be reported to law enforcement and face appropriate discipline. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe, valued, and able to thrive."

The first individual inside the vestibule is described as a male with dark complexion, approximately 18 to 30 years of age, 5' foot 6" in height, 150 to 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt (inside out), black pants, white sneakers, gray baseball cap, black face mask and black gloves. He was also observed holding a hammer in the vestibule of the building.

The second individual inside the vestibule is described as a possible female carrying a black garbage bag, a blue book bag and was observed throwing the insects.

The third individual is described as a possible female, wearing all black clothing, carrying a large black bag.

The fourth individual is described as a possible female, wearing dark-colored clothing and a blue mask.

The fifth individual is described as a possible female, wearing all-black clothing, black facial mask seen carrying a red and white bag.

In addition, detectives are looking to speak to the individual in Media#7, who was observed in the area during the commission of the crime. He is described as a male with light complexion, approximately 18 to 30 years of age, 5' foot 10" in height, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing white shirt, blue slacks, multi-color sneakers, eyeglasses and carrying a green and white tote bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.