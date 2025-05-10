24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police: Man stabbed in the back at Manhattan martial arts school

Saturday, May 10, 2025 11:00PM
A man was stabbed after a dispute at a martial arts studio in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A dispute at a Manhattan martial arts school ended with one man injured and another in handcuffs.

It happened at Radical MMA NYC off West 29th Street in Chelsea on Saturday just before noon.

Police say Caleb Perry, 23, stabbed another man in the back three times before being taken into custody.

The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Perry is charged with attempted murder and assault.

