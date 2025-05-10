Police: Man stabbed in the back at Manhattan martial arts school

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A dispute at a Manhattan martial arts school ended with one man injured and another in handcuffs.

It happened at Radical MMA NYC off West 29th Street in Chelsea on Saturday just before noon.

Police say Caleb Perry, 23, stabbed another man in the back three times before being taken into custody.

The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Perry is charged with attempted murder and assault.

