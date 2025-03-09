24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police: Man stabbed in eye with sharp object at Manhattan subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 9, 2025 3:15AM
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for stabbing a subway rider in the eye in Manhattan.

Officers say the suspect attacked a 57-year-old man with some sort of sharp object shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the 14th St. Union Square station.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

----------
