Police: Man stabbed in eye with sharp object at Manhattan subway station

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for stabbing a subway rider in the eye in Manhattan.
Officers say the suspect attacked a 57-year-old man with some sort of sharp object shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the 14th St. Union Square station.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene.
