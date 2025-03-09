Police: Man stabbed in eye with sharp object at Manhattan subway station

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for stabbing a subway rider in the eye in Manhattan.

Officers say the suspect attacked a 57-year-old man with some sort of sharp object shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the 14th St. Union Square station.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.