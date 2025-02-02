Police: Man, woman accused of stealing car with keys left inside on Long Island

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking for two young people who are accused of stealing a car in Uniondale that had been left running with the keys inside it.

Police are looking for a man and a woman believed to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Investigators say they stole a Honda SUV parked on Uniondale Ave. on January 6th, after its 48-year-old owner walked away for a short time and did not take the keys with him.

