Police: Man slaps MTA conductor in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 4, 2025 1:55AM
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who slapped an MTA conductor in Queens.

It happened at the Roosevelt Ave. subway station on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.

When the worker was hit, his glasses fell onto the tracks He also complained of dizziness and had swelling to his right eye.

The suspect fled the scene.

----------
