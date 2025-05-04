Police: Man slaps MTA conductor in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who slapped an MTA conductor in Queens.

It happened at the Roosevelt Ave. subway station on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.

When the worker was hit, his glasses fell onto the tracks He also complained of dizziness and had swelling to his right eye.

The suspect fled the scene.

