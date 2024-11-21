Police identify man wanted in connection to hit and run that killed cyclist in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a cyclist while the vehicle was fleeing police in Astoria, Queens in October.

Police said Bekim Fiseku, 53, is wanted in connection with a homicide.

Police said Amanda Servedio, 36, was hit by a pickup truck that was wanted for burglary and was fleeing from police on 37th Street and 34th Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the 36-year-old cyclist approach the intersection as the truck raced through -- sending the victim and her bike into the air and landing on a nearby parked car.

She was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

Servedio was hit just two blocks from her home.

The three occupants of the truck were wanted for a burglary of what appeared to be a construction site at 38-20 Crescent Street. Police attempted to pull them over, but the driver declined to stop.

The truck was later found parked in front of 46-15 Newtown Road. The three occupants had ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.

In a symbolic act, a so-called "ghost bike" was installed where she was killed.

Elected officials condemned police chases in residential areas and pointed to an egregious track record.

"The driver's license plate of this truck has been associated with 80 camera issues, speeding tickets and red-light tickets in the last two years," said Dahlia Goldenberg of Families for Safe Streets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential

