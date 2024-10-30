Family, friends of bicyclist killed in Astoria, Queens hit-and-run hold tribute, call for justice

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- There was huge turnout and tribute Tuesday night in Queens for a bicyclist who was struck and killed last week by a hit-and-run driver, who remains on the loose.

Family and friends of Amanda Servedio, 36, turned out to support one another and to call for justice.

In a symbolic act, a so-called "ghost bike" was installed where she was killed.

Her fellow cyclists, weary and broken, kept moving in Servedio's honor Tuesday night.

"We will start where she stopped, and finish her ride home together," xx said.

Servedio's family, including her parents, called out "Amanda Cycling," as Servedio's biking family cycled through emotions and memories.

"I told her we took a little shortcut, because we had to ride from the Bronx all the way back to Brooklyn and she said, 'don't shortchange yourself. You did the thing, be proud of yourself. Don't do that,'" said Servedio's friend Jess Frampton.

Servedio's passion drew many people into her bicycling club, "Bike and Brew NYC."

The worst happened last Tuesday. A pickup truck, wanted in a burglary, slammed into Servedio at 37th Street and 34th Avenue as the driver tried to flee police.

Servedio was killed just two blocks from her home.

Transportation Alternatives says 19 cyclists have been killed so far this year across the city, as well as 88 pedestrians.

Five people, they say, have been killed in police chases, some of which were pedestrians.

On Tuesday night, politicians admitted that the city has failed all of them.

"We have a responsibility as government, as civil servants, as employees of this city, that when we're engaging in our work, that we are making a situation more safe. Not less. Not deadly," said City Councilmember Tiffany Caban.

Elected officials condemned police chases in residential areas and pointed to an egregious track record.

"The driver's license plate of this truck has been associated with 80 camera issues, speeding tickets and red-light tickets in the last two years," said Dahlia Goldenberg of Families for Safe Streets.

