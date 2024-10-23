Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle wanted in Astoria burglary

Bicyclist struck killed by vehicle wanted in Astoria Burglary Phil Taitt has the latest in Astoria.

Bicyclist struck killed by vehicle wanted in Astoria Burglary Phil Taitt has the latest in Astoria.

Bicyclist struck killed by vehicle wanted in Astoria Burglary Phil Taitt has the latest in Astoria.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are trying to track down the driver behind the wheel of a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night.

It happened in the Astoria section of Queens around 11 p.m.

The victim was a woman in her 30s.

According to police, they were attempting to pull over a black pickup truck that was wanted in connection with a robbery.

When officers saw the car trying to get away, the driver declined to stop and killed the woman at the intersection of 37th Street and 34th Avenue.

Police spotted the pickup again at Steinway and Northern Boulevard but were still unable to get the driver to pull over.

The truck was later found on Newtown Road as the three got away on foot. Neighbors were stunned to see this happen in their neighborhood.

"I have seen some bike accidents happen around here but no sort of like hot pursuit with the police," an area resident told Eyewitness News. "It's a pretty quiet neighborhood, with the theater back there. So it is pretty striking that someone would do that"

An active investigation is underway and so far, police say the trucks license plates were discovered with duct tape and had not been reported stolen.

ALSO READ | Dashcam video of Belt Parkway crash captures alleged insurance scammers reversing into car

A woman is warning other drivers after her dash camera apparently foiled an attempted car insurance scam on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.