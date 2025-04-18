Family speaks out after Bronx shooting leaves father of 6 severely injured: 'We are all struggling'

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A family is speaking out after a chef, and father of six, was severely injured in a shooting in the Bronx last week.

Chef Ian Blake loves to share his creations on TikTok, working in different kitchens or his own with his catering business where he sometimes cooks for celebrities.

"His kitchen is his playground. He liked to cook, and he enjoyed people and he enjoyed food," said Blake's sister Loleta Blake.

The 52-year-old father of six remains at St. Barnabas Hospital after being shot in the lower back when bullets flew on the Grand Concourse at Fordham Road last Wednesday afternoon.

His sister, and other family members say he was an innocent bystander, and they are by his side.

"He's off the life support, but he's still struggling for life," Loletta Blake said. "So, it's not just my brother that is struggling for life. We all are struggling."

Chef Blake had to have his colon, and a kidney removed. He's on dialysis, and on Thursday, he got some bad news.

"They told him that he would never be able to walk again for the rest of his life," Loleta Blake said.

It's a heartbreaking reality for someone who enjoys life so much.

"I don't understand the reason why so many guns are let loose in our community," Loleta Blake said. "For what? Who gave it to them? How'd they get it?"

Surveillance video shows two gunmen on a moped. Police say there were four of them. Witnesses say they were shooting wildly.

A 26-year old man was also shot in the ankle in that incident.

"I know there's somebody out there who knows something and can come forward and say something," Loleta Blake said.

Chef Blake was simply waiting at a bus stop when he was hit with that single, life-altering bullet.

Police are still looking for those four suspects on mopeds and trying to figure out who they were aiming for, and why.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously at 800-577-TIPS.

