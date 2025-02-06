Police release images of man wanted for allegedly killing 25-year-old dollar van driver in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released images of the man who they say shot and killed a 25-year-old dollar van driver in Brooklyn after a dispute.

(The video in the player above is from a previous report.)

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man wanted in the death of the 25-year-old man.

Worried neighbors watched detectives gather evidence from the passenger van with a bullet hole in the driver's side window.

The driver of the van was hit in the arm by the bullet but did not survive. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Kings County Hospital.

The 25-year-old was identified as Johanci Chapman of Brooklyn.

Police say the driver of another, similar dollar van is responsible for this - after the two drivers got into an argument in the street just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

"Customers are going to be fearful of getting into a dollar cab if the drivers are shooting at each other. It's like the wild, wild west," said Joseph, who lives nearby.

Neighbors like Carl Brown say if there were passengers on board, this had to have been terrifying.

"This is 2025 - we're not even two weeks in. It's a Sunday, and it's broad daylight," Brown said.

The van struck a white sedan that remained part of the crime scene with part of Utica Avenue closed all afternoon and evening.

Detectives looked for video to figure out where the killer went when he took off in his van.

Brown says he can't believe he would put so many other people in danger.

"On Utica there's never any empty dollar vans with anybody that's not inside," he added.

There is no word on what the bitter dispute between the two drivers was over - or why it escalated so publicly. Sources say the two men had bad blood before.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

