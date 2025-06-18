NYPD search for man they say is linked to police vehicle fires in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man they allege is connected to a police vehicle arson case within the confines of the 83rd Precinct in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Brooklyn police say that on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 1 a.m., an individual climbed over a gate and entered a police parking lot near Dekalb Avenue and Central Avenue.

They allege that suspect Jakhi Lodgson-McCray placed fire starters on the windshields, hoods, and tires of multiple NYPD vehicles, and a fire ignited, damaging 11 NYPD vehicles.

Several cars appear to also have been vandalized, with shattered windows.

No injuries were reported.

"This damage is unacceptable and we will find the person who is involved," Mayor Eric Adams responded to the arson.

A similar arson incident happened Wednesday morning, but detectives are not definitively linking Lodgson-McCray to this incident.

