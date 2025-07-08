BreakingAccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings and watches
24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police search for burglars who stole $300K of clothing near Greenpoint, Williamsburg border

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 11:43PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who they say stole $300,000 from a business on the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Security footage shows four suspects wearing all black using a crowbar to break the front door of a retail business located at 17 Kent Avenue early Sunday morning.

Once inside, they took over $300,000 in clothing.

They then fled the scene in a white Range Rover.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW