Police search for burglars who stole $300K of clothing near Greenpoint, Williamsburg border

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who they say stole $300,000 from a business on the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Security footage shows four suspects wearing all black using a crowbar to break the front door of a retail business located at 17 Kent Avenue early Sunday morning.

Once inside, they took over $300,000 in clothing.

They then fled the scene in a white Range Rover.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

