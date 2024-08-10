Police looking for person of interest after 3 women groped by man riding e-bike in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest after 3 women reported being groped by a person riding an e-bike in July.

Police said anyone who recognized the person in the photos released is asked to call 201-420-3103 or email grossid@hobokenpdnj.gov.

The incidents happened near the intersections of Second and Garden streets, Garden and First streets and Willow Avenue and Seventh Street.

Eyewitness spoke to one of the victims who did not wish to be identified.

The young woman was walking home from a coffee shop on Second Street near Bloomfield Street when she says the man whizzed by on a bike and stopped only to take advantage of her.

"It took me a second to process it because at first I didn't know if he was going to mug me - I couldn't process exactly what he was doing," she said. "So then when it happened - it happened so quickly - honestly the first thing I shouted out was 'what the hell,' I cursed. I said it really loudly."

All three incidents are being actively investigated as criminal sexual contact.