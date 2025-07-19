Police shoot and kill dog after biting NYPD officer on the leg in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dog was shot and killed by police after it bit an officer responding to an attack in Brooklyn on Friday.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to a reported assault at an apartment building near Ocean Avenue and Avenue S in Sheepshead Bay.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a 34-year-old man assaulted a 31-year-old woman. After police took the man into custody, officials say a dog inside the apartment bit the responding female officer on the leg.

The female officer's partner, a man, then shot and killed the dog.

The two officers were taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn for treatment. The female officer is being treated for the dog bite while her partner is being treated for tinnitus. Both are expected to be OK.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the attack.

