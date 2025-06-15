Police shoot man who reportedly stole Uber in New Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police swarmed an industrial area of New Jersey following an incident with a suspect who may have stolen a car belonging to an Uber driver.

It all started around 5 p.m. in Kearny when a Uber driver says his passenger was loading a gun in the back seat. The gun went off and narrowly missed him.

Following the shot, the Uber driver bailed out the car with the gunman sitting in the back. The suspect then jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

The suspect was later located on Porete Avenue in North Arlington. He was shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital. He has since been discharged.

The suspect is in police custody while the investigation continues.

