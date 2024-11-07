Fairfield residents warned to keep cars locked after recent uptick in attempted theft of vehicles

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Fairfield police are advising residents to lock their cars a recent uptick in attempted vehicles thefts and property in the area.

The department says the worrying trend began in September and has continued into this month.

Officers responded to attempted vehicle thefts on Lovers Lane back on Sept. 1. Two suspects on a moped were seen accessing unlocked vehicles parked in residential driveways. Witnesses and security footage caught the suspects entering a Range Rover, where they stole a key fob inside the vehicle. The suspects fled the area before police arrived and then traveled to other homes in the area entering additional vehicles.

Police say just one day later, the same suspects returned to the area and attempted to burglarize an occupied home on Highlawn Road. Surveillance footage captured one suspect trying to open the front door using keys stolen during the previous day's crime. The suspects were unable to get in but did break into a shed.

On Nov. 3, officers on patrol observed two vehicles parked with doors open in the area of Smith Street and Oldfield Road. Multiple individuals were seen attempting to access other parked cars nearby. As officers approached, the individuals fled the scene.

"These incidents emphasize the importance of taking simple precautions," said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras. "Lock your vehicles, remove valuables, and never leave key fobs inside. Working together, we can send a clear message that Fairfield is not a place for criminal activity."

Police noted one of the suspects captured on video was involved in a shooting incident just days after the attempted burglary on Highlawn Road. Two weeks later, the same suspect was arrested in another town with a loaded firearm.

Both suspects from the incidents in September were identified and arrested, police said.

Fairfield police say since the Sep. 1 ordeal, they have responded to over 48 thefts from vehicles and 17 stolen vehicle complaints.

