Port Authority of NY/NJ and MLB hosting free public viewing parties for 2024 World Series

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For baseball fans who won't be making the trip to Southern California or to Yankee Stadium for the World Series, they will have their chance to watch in another fun way.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and MLB announced Friday it will host free and public official viewings at the World Trade Center campus.

A large screen will be set up on the North Oculus Plaza for fans to see the games.

They can also order a variety of food and drink options from the nearby Oculus Beer Garden and Westfield World Trade Center shops and restaurants.

The viewing parties will go on rain or shine.

And for Game 2, additional fan activities and giveaways will be available.

Fans looking to attend can learn more about the activities and how to RSVP for the viewings here.

