Port Authority Police Department welcomed 71 new recruits

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Port Authority Police Department has welcomed a new class of recruits, as the graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday morning at the World Trade Center.

At the ceremony, recruits received their police badges and laid a wreath at the World Trade Center Plaza Memorial.

It was a moment that was extra meaningful for two recruits, Keith Walcott Jr. and Sean Krueger, whose father and grandfather, former PAPD Deputy Chief Keith Walcott Sr. and former PAPD Sergeant Conrad Krueger, both were responders of September 11th.

They also were at the ceremony to pin shields on the new legacy officers.

"One of the greatest things that could happen to a father is his son following his footsteps," Said Keith Walcott Sr. "It's very profound to do it here at this particular location because of all the people that we lost."

"Ever since I was a child, I saw my dad and wanted to be exactly like him. It's clear and simple, that is my hero." Said Keith Walcott Jr.

The 71 recruits at the graduation make up the 123rd class of the Port Authority Police Department.

