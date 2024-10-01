Dockworkers go on strike at 14 U.S. ports after contract expires

ELIZABETH, New Jersey -- Tens of thousands of dockworkers on the East and Gulf coasts have walked off the job after their contracts expired on October 1 at midnight.

The move has impacted 14 ports in total but the ripple effect could hurt a large swath of Americans.

On Monday, officials for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with the governor of New York, were weighing options and putting together contingency plans for the strike.

The strike could have devastating impacts on the shipping industry, including shortages and driving up the cost of goods.

The International Longshoreman Association says it is willing to stand on the picket lines for as long as it takes until a new deal is struck with the United States Maritime Alliance.

The 45,000 striking workers are demanding a "fair contract," which includes a 77 percent wage increase over six years. They're also looking for a total ban on automated equipment like cranes and gates.

If a new deal isn't struck, the strike could mean delays in delivering goods like cars, fresh fruit and electronics. An extended strike could cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars daily.

"Automation over our nation's ports should be a concern for everyone. The truth is, robots do not pay taxes, they do not spend money in their communities. The ILA will continue to fight until its members receive the contract they deserve," Daniel May, port worker, said in a statement.

In a statement, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, in part, that the state has been working around the clock to ensure that grocery stores and medical facilities have the essentials they need to remain open.

The governor also noted that she hopes the two sides can come to a quick and fair agreement.

