Powerball ticket worth $222.6 million sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- If you play the Powerball in New Jersey, check your tickets.
Somewhere in the Garden State is a lottery ticket worth $222.6 million.
So far, all we know is that it was sold in Camden County.
The winning numbers for June 20, 2024 were: 3, 10, 33, 58, 59, and Powerball 9. The Powerplay was 2x.
It's the second huge lottery ticket sold in the state this year.
Back in March, someone bought a $1.1 billion ticket in Neptune.
1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)
2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)
3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)
4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)
5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)
6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)
7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)
8. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 6, 2024 (one ticket: Oregon)
9.$1.128 billion Mega Millions, March 26, 2024 (one ticket, from New Jersey)
10. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)
