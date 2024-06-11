Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

Powerball ticket worth $222.6 million sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- If you play the Powerball in New Jersey, check your tickets.

Somewhere in the Garden State is a lottery ticket worth $222.6 million.

So far, all we know is that it was sold in Camden County.

The winning numbers for June 20, 2024 were: 3, 10, 33, 58, 59, and Powerball 9. The Powerplay was 2x.

It's the second huge lottery ticket sold in the state this year.

Back in March, someone bought a $1.1 billion ticket in Neptune.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 6, 2024 (one ticket: Oregon)

9.$1.128 billion Mega Millions, March 26, 2024 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

10. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Sources: The Associated Press, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

